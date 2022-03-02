(The Center Square) – Ohio is offering $10 million in grants to livestock and poultry producers across the state to help farmers increase capacity and ease growing stress on supply chains, Gov. Mike DeWine announced.
The plan is to offer 40 Ohio producers grants of up to $25,000, with half the money provided before projects start and the other half awarded after companies show the money was spent on eligible costs.
The businesses have told state officials the money should create more than 800 jobs.
“The supply chain issues that our country is facing have put increased pressure on our meat processors, and they can't keep up with the demand," DeWine said. "By awarding this money, we can help these Ohio businesses enhance their operations to strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state processors."
The Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program passed as part of the state’s budget in July. The program established the money for companies to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification and improve harvest services.
The program, administered by the Ohio Department of Development with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, generated interest from 143 applicants requesting more than $28 million. Grants were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible businesses.
“These grants will not only benefit consumers, but they will also help sustain these businesses and bring new job opportunities to Ohioans,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “In addition to new jobs, this funding will help businesses retain 300 jobs and nearly $30 million in payroll.”