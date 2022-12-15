(The Center Square) – An 18-hour final day of the Ohio General Assembly ended with passage of bills that change criminal justice and voting throughout the state.
However, a bill that would remove power of the state Board of Education and another that bans transgender athletes from participating in girls sports failed to gain approval as the session ended at 6:18 a.m. Thursday.
Several bills now head to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk, including sweeping voting changes that requires a photo ID and stops special elections in August.
“This bill began in the Ohio House as one to eliminate August special elections to save taxpayer dollars and has generated the momentum to act as the bill to codify election law and protections for Ohioans for the foreseeable future,” said Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Township.
To vote in person on Election Day, a photo ID is now required, unless a religious exception is approved. Also, the bill would limit the number of absentee ballot drop boxes to one per county and shortens the deadline to case absentee ballots.
Democrats call the bill anti-voter and unvetted.
“The anti-voting bills we fought this General Assembly had many names and many faces. In the end, House Bill 458 was the vehicle in which Republicans chose to establish drastic and needless barriers on Ohioans’ fundamental right to vote,” said House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington. “After years of reckless gerrymandering, the dangerous ripple effects of abusing power were on full display today. Republicans think they know better than citizens. They think they can use their unchecked power to strip people of their freedoms and that there’s nothing you can do about it. That’s un-American and that’s undemocratic.”
Also passed was universal occupational license recognition that would reduce burdens on licensed out-of-state workers to move to Ohio and gain the same license.
“With the passage of The Buckeye Institute-championed universal occupational license recognition, the Ohio General Assembly has advanced critical reforms that will make it easier for qualified workers, who want to make Ohio their home, to start earning a living,” said Rea Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center and vice president of policy at The Buckeye Institute.
The massive criminal justice reform legislation tackles pathways to have records expunged; reductions in sentences; reductions in underage drinking punishment; and declares that arrest or conviction for use or possession of marijuana paraphernalia doesn't qualify as a criminal record.
“SB288 is a major win for criminal justice reform in Ohio. This legislation will allow Ohioans to access justice while also keeping our communities safe and secure. I am proud to have played a part in crafting legislation that will give thousands of Ohioans a second chance to live happy, healthy and productive lives,” said Rep. Tavia Galonski, D-Akron.
Also part of the bill is the state’s Distracted Driving Bill that makes texting and driving a primary offense, creates a single swipe policy and prohibits individuals from holding and looking at an electronic wireless communications device, with certain exceptions.
And, if signed, it would decriminalize fentanyl testing strips.
“This is a massive victory for the state of Ohio,” said Rep. Cindy Abrams. “Today we made history in the Ohio Legislature by passing effective legislation that is going to save lives. I want to thank our colleagues in both chambers for moving this legislation and prioritizing safety.”
As previously reported by The Center Square, lawmakers attempted to concentrate the power of the state school board in the governor’s office, creating a cabinet-level position to create policy.
The bill also included a ban on transgender boys competing in girls sports and it would have prohibited schools from discriminating against children because of their COVID-19 vaccine status, but it did not impact other vaccines.
The bill was voted down around 2:30 a.m.