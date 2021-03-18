(The Center Square) – The Ohio General Assembly continues to peel away government regulations, and the House passed legislation Thursday that reduces licensing requirements in two health care fields.
The House agreed with two Senate bills that would enter the state into licensing compacts for physical therapy and occupational therapy, making it easier for licenses in those occupations to carry from other states into Ohio and in reverse.
Senate Bill 5 allows a licensed physical therapist or occupational therapist in Ohio to have other states in the compact reciprocate, rather than requiring a new license in each state. The idea is similar to a driver’s license, where an Ohio driver’s license is valid in each state.
Senate Bill 9, sponsored by State Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, would require Ohio state agencies to reduce the overall number of state regulations by 30% over three years. It’s targeted at eliminating outdated, unnecessary red tape and brining the state’s business regulations more in line with the national average.
“Unnecessary red tape and regulation stifles the potential for Ohio’s small businesses, limiting job opportunities for Ohioans,” Roegner said. “We have a responsibility to Ohioans to do a deep dive into Ohio’s regulations and ensure they do not create needless barriers to growth for our economy.”
If state agencies meet the 30% requirement, the bill implements a “two-for-one” regulation plan that means two regulations must be eliminated for each new one created.
“The problem is not regulation but rather unnecessary or excessive regulation," Roegner said. "Senate Bill 9 provides a way for us to unshackle Ohio from the regulatory albatross and unleash economic potential in our state.”