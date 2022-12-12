(The Center Square) – Ohio Gas prices plummeted 70 cents in the last month, and are below the statewide average from a year ago, according to figures from AAA.
The state’s current average of $3.07 is well below the national average of $3.26, and significantly lower than both last month’s average of $3.78 and the highest recorded average of $5.06 in June. A year ago, Ohioans were paying $3.10.
The reasons, according to AAA, are mainly seasonal.
“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. “If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year.”
Parts of Ohio are already seeing prices below $3.
A group of 10 counties in the western part of the state, near Indiana average below the $3 mark, along with south central Ohio counties and four others in the northeast.
The highest average prices are being seen in the southern part of the state along the Ohio area, as well as pockets in north central Ohio and in the Toledo area.
The top 10 weekly decreases across the nation were in Montana (−26 cents), California (−25 cents), Alaska (−24 cents), Nevada (−21 cents), Oregon (−21 cents), Washington (−21 cents), Michigan (−21 cents), Arizona (−20 cents), Wyoming (−20 cents) and Indiana (−19 cents), according to AAA.
The top 10 least expensive states, according to AAA, are Texas ($2.69), Oklahoma ($2.70), Arkansas ($2.79), Missouri ($2.81), Louisiana ($2.84), Mississippi ($2.84), Tennessee ($2.84), Wisconsin ($2.85), Georgia ($2.87) and Kansas ($2.89).