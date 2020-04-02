(The Center Square) – Ohio residents must remain at home, except to conduct essential business, until May 1 to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state, officials announced Thursday afternoon.
“We understand that this is tough – it is very difficult. But, I would not be making these decisions if it wasn’t a [matter] of life and death,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. “We have to keep this monster down. It’s not dead – it’s very much alive.”
Officials previously put in place a stay at home order expiring April 6. Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton signed the extension on Thursday.
Earlier this week, DeWine announced the ODH ordered schools to remain closed through the end of April, one in a string of moves officials in the Buckeye State say is necessary to keep residents safe.
There are currently 2,902 confirmed cases and 81 deaths stemming from COVID-19 in Ohio.
The new order puts in place a process for resolving disputes that might arise when two local health departments have a difference of opinion on what constitutes an essential business. It also requires essential businesses to “determine and enforce a maximum number of customers allowed in a store at one time,” according to a news release.
Under the revised order, anyone who travels to Ohio should self-quarantine for 14 days. However, there are exemptions for healthcare workers, public safety workers and people who work in so-called trans-border areas.
The order also requires wedding receptions to be limited to a maximum of 10 people, closes day camps for children, and prohibits organized youth and adult sports. However, “fishing is permitted if proper social distancing is practiced,” according to a release.
“If you are frustrated – I’m frustrated too. This is not how we want to live,” DeWine said on Twitter. “This is not what we signed up for, but it’s where we are. My goal for all Ohioans is that we make it – that we get through this, live through it. What Ohioans are doing every day is saving lives.”
The governor added: “We are basing these decisions on the best science we can find. I’m sorry, I wish it wasn’t like this. Stay with me, we’re going to make it. We want to get as many Ohioans through on the other side as we can.”