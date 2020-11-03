(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Tuesday afternoon official results from the general election in Ohio will not be known Tuesday night. However, that is the case during every election.
All results reported tonight will be unofficial and do not become official until certified by LaRose later in November. While the vote won’t be official, races could be called if totals are high enough and margins are wide enough.
When the polls close, results will be displayed on the secretary of state’s website, and they will include a wide variety of information, including the number of outstanding absentee ballots as the night progresses.
Ohio recorded a record number of 3.4 million early votes, with 1.34 million casting votes early in-person and 2 million absentee ballots received. Still, 1.8 million absentee ballots were still outstanding heading into Tuesday. As long as those ballots are postmarked by Nov. 2, the state has up to three days to receive and count those ballots.
President Donald Trump has criticized states that will count ballots after election day, but LaRose believes it’s critical.
“If it’s too close to call then I’m going to be clear the people of Ohio are speaking and they’re not done yet,” LaRose said. “The boards of election, what they are never going to do is sacrifice accuracy for speed. They are going to make sure every legally cast ballot is counted accurately.”
Also those in line when polls close will have an opportunity to vote, and anybody in line to drop off a ballot at a board of elections drop box will have the opportunity to drop off their ballot.
“I think there is a chance we’re going to have an all-time record-breaking day in Ohio and that’s something to be excited about,” LaRose said.
There were a couple of morning hiccups in the state, however.
Voters saw delays in the state’s most populous county when voters in Franklin County, home to Columbus, had to be checked in with paper backup poll books instead of electronically when the electronic check-in system went down.
LaRose also said a driver crashed her SUV into part of a church that was being used as a polling location about 9 a.m. Tuesday. LaRose said voting continued and the woman was OK following the accident. She was able to cast her ballot after the crash, LaRose said.