(The Center Square) – The first two cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant have been detected in Ohio, but the state plans no new mandates or restrictions.
Ohio Department of Health (ODH) officials said the delta variant continues to drive numbers as the state’s daily cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.
“While the arrival of omicron in Ohio is noteworthy, we must not lose sight of the fact that the Delta variant continues to drive cases and hospitalizations very high,” ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said. “As of [Friday], there were 4,422 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, a high that matches what we experienced in January of 2021 during last winter’s surge.”
Gov. Mike DeWine announced last spring, with the emergence of the delta variant, he planned no new restrictions or mandates. That edict has remained, and the state continues to encourage vaccinations, along with local decisions on masks.
“The hospitalizations in this delta surge are largely being driven by unvaccinated Ohioans,” Vanderhoff said. “Severe illness with COVID-19 is largely preventable thanks to vaccines.”
The omicron virus was found in two adult males in Central Ohio and confirmed by The Ohio State University laboratory. Both men tested positive Dec. 7, and both had been vaccinated but had not received boosters, according to ODH.
The state health department said both are experiencing mild symptoms and have not been hospitalized. Neither had a history of international travel.
“While we will continue to learn more about omicron in the days to come, early reports from South Africa suggest omicron may be more contagious and more likely to reinfect people,” Vanderhoff said. “Naturally, there has been concern regarding whether vaccines would remain protective. The results of the early research regarding vaccines are encouraging, reinforcing the benefits of primary vaccination and timely boosters.”