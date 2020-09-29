(The Center Square) – The association representing 122,000 Ohio educators and school staff plans to host a virtual watch party of Tuesday’s presidential debate, even though it has already endorsed one of the candidates.
The Ohio Education Association (OEA) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump. But, in a news release, OEA President Scott DiMauro said, “Ohioans have a right to know where each candidate stands on the educational issues before they cast their ballots in this election.”
When asked about its position, DiMauro said in an email, “OEA has chosen to endorse former Vice President Biden because he has a real plan for education that our educators know will help students succeed.”
That, DiMauro said, includes “universal pre-school to close the achievement gap,” “tripling funds for Title I schools,” “free” community college and “free” tuition at public colleges and universities for families that make less than $125,000 per year.
In his release, DiMauro derided Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, saying she has no classroom experience “and no plans for America’s public schools, other than continuing to funnel federal funding to private and for-profit charter schools.”
But, Greg R. Lawson, a research fellow at The Buckeye Institute, said the expansion of school choice benefits students.
“Students, not education bureaucracies must come first,” Lawson said in an email. “Those who forget that make education equity an increasingly distant mirage and make it more difficult to close persistent achievement gaps.
“Research shows that expansion of school choice policies—especially education savings accounts—help families afford the resources they need for their children during this new COVID-19 era of ongoing education disruption,” Lawson added.
While the OEA welcomes the federal government’s support on lowering class sizes and other such initiatives, it does not want interventions for curriculum ideas such as the 1776 Commission.
The 1776 Commission “will encourage our educators to teach our children about the miracle of American history and make plans to honor the 250th anniversary of our founding,” Trump said in remarks earlier this month.
In a release, DiMauro said, the “truly propogandist nature of the Commission’s curriculum is downright alarming.”
“It’s what China does and the Soviet Union used to do, never the United States. Until this President,” DiMauro said in a news release.
When asked whether the OEA supports the 1619 Project, DiMauro said, “Trump’s federal overreach into local curriculum is the Common Core on steroids. Our educators believe in teaching facts and truth, [no] matter how difficult it may be for some to hear.”
A spokesman for the Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.