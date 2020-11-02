(The Center Square) – A week ago, the number of early votes in Ohio had already doubled the same total from the entire 2016 general election, and the numbers continued to rise.
A spokesperson for Secretary of State Frank LaRose said updated early in-person and absentee voting numbers would come late Monday, but as of one week before Tuesday’s traditional election day, 2.2 million votes had been cast.
“Each week it’s a new record – and that’s because enthusiastic voters are taking advantage of Ohio’s convenient voting opportunities which are some of the best in the nation,” LaRose said.
Ohio, a battleground state for the presidential election, face few key statewide races, aside from placing two justices on the Ohio Supreme Court. Also, Republican Steve Chabot faces a challenge in the state’s First Congressional District from Democrat Kate Schroder and Libertarian Kevin Kahn.
According to Ballotpedia, The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee included Schroder on a list of red to blue candidates to receive national support in an effort to flip the district.
Polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Absentee ballots received by the county board of elections by close of polls Tuesday will be included in unofficial vote totals Tuesday night. Ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 and received within 10 days of the election will be counted.
Overall, more than 3 million Ohio voters requested absentee ballots. As of Oct. 27, 1.4 million had been returned, twice the number in 2016. As of a week ago, 841,000 absentee ballots had yet to be returned.
Also, as of Oct. 27, nearly 750,000 Ohioans voted early in-person. In 2016, that number 288,865.
Throughout this election season, LaRose constantly reminded voters all results reported Tuesday are unofficial. He has until Nov. 28 to certify the results. Also, the secretary of state’s website will not only include results but will show the number of outstanding absentee ballots.