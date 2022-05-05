(The Center Square) – An Ohio lawmaker believes drivers convicted in a DUI crash should have to pay child support to minor children who have a parent killed in the accident.
Rep. Diane Grendell, R-Chesterland, said she plans to introduce a bill that requires DUI drivers convicted of either vehicular homicide or aggravated vehicular homicide to pay support to any minor children who lose a parent until the child turns 18 or graduates from high school.
“A parent is responsible for the education and upbringing of their child. When the parent is removed from the home because of an irresponsible and dangerous decision like driving drunk, someone needs to be responsible for the financial needs of the innocent children who lost their parent,” said Grendell.
She noted recent studies in a news release that said 28 people are killed in drunk driving car accidents every day in the United States alone, which equates to about 10,000 people killed by drunk drivers annually in the U.S.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were 586 deadly crashes in the state in 2020 in which drivers were under the influence. That number was up from 529 deadly crashes in 2019.
In 2021, 608 deaths were caused by accidents involving impaired drivers, and 45% of all Ohio road deaths are caused by drivers under the influence, according to troopers.
Grendell’s bill has not received a number or been assigned to a committee.