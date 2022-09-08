(The Center Square) – Two recent incidents at Columbus-area schools have renewed Democrats’ calls for gun legislation as the Ohio General Assembly prepares to return to session.
In the weeks following a mass shooting at Uvalde Elementary School in Texas that killed 21, Democrats combined and renewed their call for gun control legislation.
Since then, the General Assembly went into summer recess, a key Republican senator proposed gun legislation he said would enhance public safety, and two incidents at Columbus-area schools created more attention.
Late last month, a student brought an unloaded weapon to Monterey Elementary School and showed it to a teacher, who reported it, according to police. Police retrieved the gun.
Also, an 18-year-old man was charged after a shooting during Groveport Madison’s first football game in mid-August. The shooting took place outside the stadium and caused the game between Groveport and Canal Winchester to be stopped.
“As a mother, I’m heartbroken and horrified to think that children as young as elementary school have such easy access to guns, and I’m grateful that nobody was injured or killed in these incidents. We have a moral responsibility to address the growing prevalence of guns and gun violence in our neighborhoods and schools,” said Sen. Tina Maharath, D-Canal Winchester. “The Save Our Children Act would require gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of the wrong people, especially children. I’m urging Republicans in the Legislature to consider students’ safety and work with Democrats on passing this commonsense legislation.”
Senate Bill 351, which was introduced in June but has not had a committee hearing, would require background checks for all firearm transfers; raise the minimum age to buy a firearm to 21; enact a Red Flag law to allow courts to temporarily confiscate firearms from people considered at risk for themselves or others; prohibit the negligent storage of firearms; offer a tax credit for buying firearms storage safety units; add a mandatory three-day waiting period for all gun buys; and increase funding for Ohio Behavioral Interventions.
In mid-August, Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, proposed SB 357. It would require a co-signer for 18- to 21-year-olds to buy any gun other than a single-round rifle or shotgun.
Dolan’s plan also includes a safety protection order that provides due process to take firearms from those believed to be a danger to themselves or others due to a mental health condition. It would allow probate judges to have law enforcement get and temporarily hold firearms.
The bill would also direct federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to hire more mental health workers in the state and speed up the expansion of regional medical health crisis centers.
The Ohio Senate began committee hearings Thursday following the summer recess and is expected to return to general session Sept. 21. The House does not plan a general session until Nov. 16, but committee meetings are expected to take place until then and sessions can be called at any time.