(The Center Square) – Ohio Democrats want Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to give pardons to all convictions of simple marijuana possession, similar to President Joe Biden’s, but a DeWine spokesman has said the state does not issue blanket pardons.
State Reps. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland, wrote DeWine asking for him to immediately issue pardons for all state offenses of simple possession of marijuana.
“Ohioans are ready to legalize marijuana statewide, and it’s time for the governor and the Legislature to take action before our state gets left behind,” Weinstein said. “In the meantime, issuing pardons for marijuana possession will immediately create a fresh start for the thousands of Ohioans who were affected by these outdated criminal penalties. Statehouse Republicans cannot keep ignoring this important issue.”
As previously reported by The Center Square, Biden last week pardoned thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession and urged governors around the country to do the same with state offenses.
The Libertarian Party estimated the pardon would affect about 6,500 people.
DeWine spokesman Daniel Tierney did not respond to email from The Center Square requesting comment.
Mandatory prison time in Ohio for marijuana possession does not begin until someone has 20 kilograms of marijuana, or just more than 44 pounds. Possession of less than 100 grams, or just less than one-quarter of a pound, is a minor misdemeanor. According to the New York Times, the typical joint contains about 0.33 grams of marijuana.
Weinstein and Upchurch said in a release Ohioans with marijuana possession offenses are often denied housing, employment, and educational opportunities. Pardons could allow people to obtain good-paying jobs, advance in their careers, secure housing, and even receive funding for college.
In the letter, Weinstein and Upchurch also pushed for more action to legalize adult-use marijuana in the state. They are the joint sponsors of House Bill 382, which would allow adult cultivation and possession of marijuana and the expungement of conviction records for previous cultivation and possession offenses.
The bill, which would also levy an excise tax of 10% on gross receipts from the sale of marijuana by a marijuana retailer or microbusiness, was introduced more than a year ago but has yet to have a hearing in the House Finance Committee.