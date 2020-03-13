(The Center Square) – Democrats in the Ohio House want Gov. Mike DeWine to create a temporary emergency paid sick leave program in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
In a letter, House Democratic leadership asked DeWine to follow the lead of Illinois, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state could support workers who do not have access to paid sick leave.
“We know these disruptions will have a tremendous financial impact on low-income, hourly workers who simply cannot afford to take extended periods of time off of work,” the Ohio lawmakers wrote. “[We] are asking you, as Governor, to act to promote public health and protect the economic security of working people and families by creating a temporary, emergency paid sick leave program here in Ohio.”
Their ask aligns with House Bill 91, which would create a state-run paid family-leave-program for employers in Ohio. The sponsors of the bill called for action on the legislation in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
DeWine ordered that all K-12 schools close for several weeks after the school day on Monday and remain closed through Friday, April 3. The governor also signed an order to ban gatherings of more than 100 people in the state.
There could be as many as 100,000 undiagnosed COVID-19 cases in the state. In response to the outbreak, the governor sent a letter to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence requesting personal protection equipment – including surgical masks, respirators, gowns and gloves — for healthcare workers in the state.
“We are in some tough times in Ohio,” DeWine told Fox News Channel. “And, it’s very, very important for us to do everything we can do [to] slow this down.”
Meanwhile, Democrats in the state House also announced their support for a plan U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, outlined to create a temporary federal paid sick leave program.
“Our office has been getting calls from workers asking us, what do I do if I come down with something, and I have to choose between going to work while I’m sick, or losing a paycheck or losing my job?” Brown said in a news release. “It’s unacceptable that millions of people are faced with that impossible choice. It’s a Dignity of Work issue, and it’s a public safety issue.”
The bill, titled the Paid Sick Days for Public Health Emergencies and Personal Family Care Act, requires employers to allow workers to earn seven days of paid sick leave and compels employers to provide 14 additional paid sick days at the start of a public health emergency.
It also guarantees that paid sick leave covers days when a child’s school or an employer is closed for a public health emergency or if an employee of a family member must be quarantined or isolated.