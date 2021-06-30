(The Center Square) – Ohio House Democrats want Gov. Mike DeWine to use his veto on several aspects of the recently passed state budget, but there is not much time to do it.
DeWine must sign a balanced budget by Thursday, but that didn’t stop Democrats from wanting to stop tax cuts, the expansion of school-choice vouchers, drilling for oil and gas in state parks and several other things.
House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, and Finance Committee Ranking Member Rep. Erica Crawley, D-Columbus, wrote a memo to DeWine, saying many items in the budget fail to meet the expectations of Ohioans as the state rebuilds from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This biennial state budget is an opportunity for Ohio to invest in working people, families and the communities they live in to ensure a recovery that benefits all of us,” the two wrote. “Our duty is to pass a fiscally responsible vision for Ohio’s future, and a number of those provisions fail to meet the standard and should be vetoed.”
DeWine has been relatively quiet on the budget the House and Senate passed earlier this week.
Democrats also want the ability of the House speaker and Senate president to intervene in redistricting lawsuits removed, along with a provision allowing health care providers to decline to perform services that violate personal beliefs.
They also want DeWine to veto what they call attacks on surgical abortion facilities and funding for anti-choice crisis pregnancy centers.
In all, Democrats want 21 specific line items vetoed.
Republicans generally have voiced support for the $74 billion budget that includes a 3% across-the-board income tax cut, revamped school funding and more money for economic development and higher education.
“This budget provides smart, targeted investments throughout Ohio that will help us make a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rep. Tracy Richardson, R-Marysville, said. “I’m proud of what we are able to accomplish for Ohioans through this budget, and I look forward to seeing the positive results of this legislation.”