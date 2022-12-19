(The Center Square) – Ohio Democrats have turned to Gov. Mike DeWine to stop a bill that would prohibit cities from banning flavored tobacco products.
Days after Columbus passed a flavored tobacco ban that would take effect in January 2024, the House and Senate moved quickly to pass legislation that would stop local communities from enacting those restrictions.
House Bill 513 that began dealing with tobacco taxes and evolved to include tobacco licensing now moves to Dewine, who has told several media outlets he has concerns with the potential law.
Democrats hope those reservations lead to a veto, saying the bill poses a threat to the health of children across the state.
“Allowing this bill to become law would open the gates to a health and safety issue in our primary schools, middle schools and secondary schools across Ohio – likely leading to the death of roughly 259,000 of today's youth to tobacco-related disease,” Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, and Health Committee Ranking Member Beth Liston, D-Dublin, said in a joint statement.
American Cancer Society Action Network, which said “Big Tobacco” was behind the amendment to ban communities from enacting their own legislation, also criticized the bill during testimony, as previously reported by The Center Square.
“Local, state and federal levels of government must work together to implement policies to protect public health. It’s through working together that we save lives,” ACS CAN Government Relations Director Leo Almeida said before the bill passed. “Removing local policymakers and local policies from the process will affect our ability to implement protective policies and help children stay healthy so they can learn and grow for years to come.”
A little more than a week ago, Columbus City Council passed a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, as previously reported by The Center Square.
The ban proposed by Columbus Public Health, which said tobacco companies target minorities and children with flavors.
There is no penalty for people who use flavored tobacco products, but fines could be issued for those who sell or distribute flavored tobacco products, whether they have a license or not. The new ordinance also expands the city’s definition of tobacco product to include both natural and synthetic nicotine, hookahs, flavor enhancers, mouthpieces and pipes and substances used in electronic smoking devices.