(The Center Square) – A week after a Republican Ohio state representative encouraged lawmakers to become more actively engaged with law enforcement by riding along with officers, Democrats called for action on police reforms introduced seven months ago that have stalled.
The series of bills, Democrats said, focus on modernizing policing, improving community and police relations and ensuring the safety of the public and officers. Ten bills that addressed things such as creating an officer data base, establishing training and prohibiting the use of tear gas and body cameras were referred to committees. None have received a hearing.
“Action on police reform is long overdue,” said Rep. Thomas West, D-Canton, president of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus. “Democrats responded quickly by introducing several pieces of legislation both this year and last year to address the outcry we have heard from our communities, but we still have not received hearings on those bills.
"I was encouraged to see an increase in funding for officer training as part of the current biennial budget, and I look forward to serving on the Law Enforcement Training Funding Study Commission to ensure a long-term funding solution for that training. I firmly believe we need to support our officers with the training and resources they need to do their jobs well,” West said.
Some of the legislation mirrors proposals called for by Gov. Mike DeWine after the shooting death of teenager Ma’Khia Bryant by a Columbus police officer in April. DeWine said at the time Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, was working with Attorney General Dave Yost, civil rights leaders and law enforcement organizations on a bill that would provide a data base, a peace officer oversight board and other reforms.
That legislation has not been introduced.
Police reforms have been an issue around the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the murder conviction of former officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death.
Minneapolis voters rejected a proposal Tuesday that would have replaced the city’s police department with a public safety department. Austin, Texas, voters also turned away a ballot proposition that would have forced the city to hire hundreds of new police officers to have two on patrol for every 1,000 residents.
Ohio State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, launched a nationwide challenge last week, calling it “#RideAlongAndLearn,” with hopes of creating better dialogue between lawmakers, residents, law enforcement and other first responders.
Ghanbari said the idea came from his ongoing engagement with law enforcement officials and his frequent ride-alongs with Ohio State Patrol officers and others throughout his district.