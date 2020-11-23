(The Center Square) – A bill Ohio Republicans say will provide checks and balances to Gov. Mike DeWine’s health orders during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any similar situations in the future continues to draw fire from Democrats.
Democrats say Senate Bill 311, which passed the House on Friday and would give legislative oversight to health orders, will cause more Ohioans to become sick and die. The bill passed at the same time Ohio’s largest county – Franklin County – became the first to be designated as purple under the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map.
“SB 311 is dangerous. We will never be able to get a handle on this pandemic if we keep politicizing masks and urging noncompliance in [Ohio Department of Health’] orders,” Franklin County Democratic state representatives said in a collective statement. “This bill is opposed by medical experts throughout the state and those are the voices lawmakers should be listening to on this issue.”
Those sentiments are similar to DeWine’s, a Republican who called the bill a disaster and said it cannot become law.
Republicans in the General Assembly, though, say it is a way to give lawmakers their necessary and rightful authority.
“For nearly nine months, we have seen one branch of government imposing government order, after order, after order on Ohioans without consulting with the actual branch of government whose job it is to draft true legislation and actual law," state Rep. Scott Wiggam, R-Wayne County, said. “Sadly, as you have all witnessed, the administration is acting as two branches of government – this is not the way our democracy is enshrined. We are three co-equal branches of government, and we in this chamber are the Legislature, the branch that actively represents the needs of the people of Ohio on a day-to-day basis.”
DeWine promised to veto the bill, but Wiggam said he thinks both the House and Senate have the votes to override. However, the House did not have enough votes to enact an emergency clause, which would have made it law immediately following an override vote.
Instead, it would have to wait 90 days before becoming law, pushing it to March, when most federal and state leaders hope a vaccine will be available.
Also, the House voted down a resolution that would require House members inside the Ohio Statehouse to wear a mask.
“In the last 24 hours, Franklin County has been elevated to ‘purple status,’ our schools are returning to remote learning, our hospitals are now unable to do elective surgeries due to lack of resources and a Republican House staffer has tested positive for COVID-19,” Franklin County lawmakers said in their statement. “Yet, none of these events has elevated the concerns of many in the Majority caucus enough to mask up while in the Statehouse and pass bills that help to stop the spread of COVID-19.”