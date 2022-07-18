(The Center Square) – The leadership of Democrats in both chambers of Ohio’s General Assembly are asking for new Board of Education voting districts in the state ahead of the Aug. 10 filing deadline.
A letter to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine penned by Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, and Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, cites the need for lawful designations, and confusion already caused by having two primaries. Yuko is the minority leader of the Senate, and Russo the minority leader of the House.
The letter was distributed in response to Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s announcement for Board of Education districts in the Nov. 8 general election. LaRose said all 88 counties will use the districts as designated Jan. 31 by the governor.
The letter reads in part: “The public has already faced substantial confusion due to the refusal by the majority of the Ohio Redistricting Commission to pass constitutional district plans. This has already resulted in an expensive double primary. The state should not add to this confusion by failing to designate lawful Board of Education district boundaries.”
Ohio held a traditional primary May 3 for statewide, congressional and local races. An Aug. 2 primary is estimated to cost taxpayers up to $20 million, according to LaRose, and will decide Republican and Democrat candidates for state House and Senate districts.
Redistricting spats, lawsuits and court rulings following the census led to multiple primaries.
Ohio law, a release from LaRose says, dictates that the 11-member state Board of Education is chosen by voters from districts as established by the General Assembly following the most recent decennial redistricting process. “Absent that legislative action,” LaRose's release says, “the governor has the authority to establish the new districts.”
The General Assembly, LaRose's release says, didn’t get that done “within the statutory time required by law.” The release includes the governor’s district designations.