(The Center Square) – Ohio House Democrats plan to release what they call a compromise congressional district map after two days of testimony on a Republican map opponents say favors the GOP, 13-2.
The Ohio Senate held a third round of hearings for both originally proposed Republican and Democrat maps Monday, and fourth hearings for each are scheduled for Tuesday. What Democrats are calling a new compromise map is expected to be introduced in the House.
“Ohioans are right to be angry that Republicans are again trying to gerrymander the state with their 13-2 partisan maps,” House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, said. “House Democrats have a plan that keeps our largest communities together, has compact district lines and ensures that communities that live, work and play together remain together. Ours is a good faith attempt to deliver the fair map voters demanded of us, and a realistic starting point to get to a 10-year map.
State Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, however, said the Republican proposal meets state constitutional requirements, but it does split some of the state’s most populous counties.
“It is the product of a deliberate effort to draw compact districts, while keeping Ohio’s largest cities whole,” McColley said in sponsor testimony. “While rural districts will generally be geographically larger than those in urban and suburban areas, the primary reason we decided to split some of most populous counties in Ohio was to ensure geographic compactness of all districts in accordance with the Ohio Constitution.”
Democrats, who loudly have objected to the Republicans' proposal, said their new map limits splits in the state’s largest counties and keeps more communities together.
The state’s current congressional delegation is made up of 12 Republicans and four Democrats, but Ohio will lose a seat in Congress as a result of the latest census.
“The Republican map as drawn is a mess. It’s partisan. It splits apart our largest counties. It’s been widely criticized by all sides,” said Rep. Tavia Galonski, D-Akron, one of the sponsors of the Democratic map draft. “Democrats are offering a realistic alternative that addresses issues raised by Ohioans. Our plan is compact, it eliminates the splitting of our largest counties, and reflects the preferences of voters. It’s a reasonable starting place to put us on a clear path to a bipartisan 10-year map.”
The job of redrawing congressional district is back in the General Assembly after the state’s new Ohio Redistricting Commission missed a deadline to draw new maps. A 10-year map would need to be approved by all House Republicans and at least half the Democrats. A four-year map needs only a simple majority.