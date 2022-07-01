(The Center Square) – Ohio Senate Democrats hope the state’s General Assembly follows the lead from Congress and enacts gun legislation that would deal with background checks, age requirements and enact a red flag law in the state.
What’s being called the “Defend Our Children Act” combines several pieces of legislation that were introduced in the months following a mass shooting in Dayton that killed nine people in 2019.
It also comes in the wake of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers.
“Democrats and Republicans in Congress have agreed on a framework to reduce gun violence. Our caucus believes a bipartisan agreement is also possible in the Ohio General Assembly, if we listen to what the public wants and work together to keep children safe from gun violence and crime,” said Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-Avondale. “Commonsense policies, such as universal background checks and a red flag law, will help keep deadly weapons out of the hands of dangerous people. We can’t stop working to address gun violence.”
Late last month, President Biden signed bipartisan gun control legislation that was supported by 29 Republicans. The move was meant to take guns out of the hands of individuals deemed a threat, though critics say that's a violation of due process rights. The measure also imposes more thorough background checks on buyers under the age of 21.
It does not include a ban on AR-15-style weapons or limit the number of bullets in magazines.
Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman supported the federal gun law, calling it a commonsense step to improve safety and proof both parties can work together on difficult issues.
The bill proposed by Ohio Democrats would require background checks for all firearm transfers; raise the minimum age to buy a firearm to 21; enact a Red Flag law to allow courts to temporarily confiscate firearms from people considered at risk for themselves or others; prohibit the negligent storage of firearms; offer a tax credit for buying firearms storage safety units; add a mandatory three-day waiting period for all gun buys; and increase funding for Ohio Behavioral Interventions.