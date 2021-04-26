In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo shows board of elections worker Bob Moody moving boxes of ballots at the Trumbull County Board of Elections in Warren, Ohio. A state representative sponsoring a significant rewrite of Ohio's election laws said it will be released soon. Rep. Bill Seitz said the bill could reduce early voting days and prohibit ballot drop boxes but also could add conveniences such as online mail-in ballot requests.