(The Center Square) – An Ohio Democratic state representative called Republican lawmakers negligent for delays in allowing the public to participate in redrawing new congressional redistricting maps.
Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo, made the comment after emergency passage of language that created public options less than two weeks before maps are due.
The language to create a public online portal and allow for mail-in map proposals was added to House Bill 92, legislation that requires specified reporting of child abuse in military families. The changes mirrored changes recently passed by the Senate.
“We’re a week from the legislature’s deadline to adopt a long-term, bipartisan congressional district map, but Republicans are only now getting around to doing something that should have happened months ago to allow for Ohioans to propose and submit maps," Hicks-Hudson said. "This is a day late and a dollar short.”
Ohio voters created the Ohio Redistricting Commission in 2018. The commission consists of the governor, auditor, secretary of state and appointments from Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate. Among other things, it requires the public be able to submit maps through an online portal and sets a Sept. 30 deadline to adopt congressional maps.
The Ohio Redistricting Commission recently passed new state legislative maps in a split party-line vote, meaning those maps must be redrawn in four years rather than the traditional 10. Congressional map proposals have yet to be made public.
“Ohioans demanded we do it differently this time, but we’ve seen Statehouse Republicans continue to miss deadlines and drag their feet on making this process work for the people," Hicks-Hudson said. "Democrats and Ohioans want to see a fair, open and transparent process, but Republicans need to be a willing partner in that. What we’ve seen so far falls far short of that objective.”
Hicks-Hudson introduced legislation in May designed to add more transparency to redistricting, create a joint committee to hold hearings on new maps and create an online portal. That bill has yet to receive a hearing.