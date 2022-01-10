(The Center Square) – Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for failing to secure the U.S. Capitol before last year’s riot and refused an interview before a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
In a letter Sunday to U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, Jordan called the investigation a Democratic obsession and challenged the committee’s request for information about his communications with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 and Trump’s challenge to the result of the 2020 election.
“It amounts to an unprecedented and inappropriate demand to examine the basis for a colleague’s decision on a particular matter pending before the House of Representatives,” Jordan wrote. “This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional principles, and would serve to further erode legislative norms.”
The committee asked Jordan in a letter last month to voluntarily meet with the committee.
Jordan told Thompson he had no relevant information that would help the committee advance any legislative purpose and moved on to say Pelosi “failed to ensure the appropriate security posture at the Capitol complex in advance of well-publicized protests on January 6, 2021.”
Jordan said he, “unlike many senior Democrats,” consistently has denounced political violence and supports law enforcement personnel “whether the violence occurred on January 6 at the Capitol or in the summer of 2020 in the cities across the country.”
“I am aware of no effort by the Select Committee to solicit testimony from Speaker Pelosi, House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren or any other Democrat Members with responsibility for or oversight of the security posture at the Capitol complex on January 6,” Jordan said.
Jordan accused the committee of selectively leaking information, altering or misrepresenting public documents and spreading misinformation.
A spokesperson for the select committee told CBS News that Jordan is a material witness and said the committee will respond to Jordan’s letter in the coming days.