(The Center Square) – Ohio businesses can get up to $25,000 from the state to cover the costs of apprenticeship training dating back to 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
The money comes from a federal grant the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services received in 2020 to expand apprenticeships, Gov. Mike DeWine announced recently as part of National Workforce Development month.
“As our economy grows and more companies choose to expand in Ohio, good-paying jobs in the skilled trades will continue to grow,” DeWine said. “Apprenticeships provide a proven path to success for those Ohioans looking to build their careers.”
Ohio employers with registered apprentices in their workforces can apply for the grants to receive reimbursement of up to $2,500 per apprentice for up to 10 apprentices to help cover the cost of training and tool allowances. All applicants must have both a state ID and a federally registered apprenticeship ID.
“Program sponsors and employers know that apprenticeships are an excellent way to build a skilled and highly motivated workforce,” said Matt Damschroder, director of ODJFS. “These grants will help employers invest in a workforce trained to their specifications and help Ohioans looking for good-paying jobs.”
Ohio ranks second in the nation for the number of registered apprentices, with more than 20,000 enrolled. The ApprenticeOhio programs offer a combination of paid on-the-job training, related technical instruction and mentoring for skilled occupations.
Each program is run by a sponsor – usually an employer, a group of employers or a labor/management committee. Apprentices learn skills needed for a job in the sponsor’s industry through at least 2,000 hours of structured on-the-job training and 144 hours of classroom training, typically at a local college or university.
Ohio has 269 occupations that offer apprenticeships.