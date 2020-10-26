(The Center Square) – Nearly $750 million of private investment, along with a combined 52 years worth of tax credits, are expected to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.
Seven projects Central, Northeast and Southwest Ohio are expected to benefit from Ohio Tax Credit Authority’s job creation tax credit with a range of seven to 10 years. Officials said the projects should result in more than $47 million in new payroll.
The largest product involves Ashley Furniture’s new project in Licking County. In Etna Township, the project is expected to create 300 new jobs and generate $13.8 million in new annual payroll. The state approved a 1.4%, eight-year job creation tax credit as an incentive.
The area is also home to Amazon’s 850,000-square-foot distribution center built in 2016. Also, Kohl’s announced a 1.2-million-square-feet facility in the area in 2019.
Also in Central Ohio, Tri-Tech Laboratories, a making of specialty and personal care products, received a 1.297%, seven-year job creation tax credit to create 200 new jobs and $33.2 million in payroll.
Two other projects planned for Franklin County should net 85 total new jobs and $5 million in payroll.
In Clermont County in Southwest Ohio, Nestle Purina plans to also create 300 new jobs and produce $12.5 million in new annual payroll with its new project. It received a 1.7%, 100 year-job creation tax credit.
In Strongsville, near Cleveland, OMEC Smart Card plans to add 200 jobs and $6.6 million in payroll. It makes various smart card products for municipal, governmental, industrial and enterprise customers.