(The Center Square) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio decided to take another look at FirstEnergy, the agency announced.
At its last meeting of 2020, the group initiated an audit of the company’s distribution modernization rider, which was billed to customers and ran for 18 months in 2017-2019. It’s the third examination of FirstEnergy, joining proceedings regarding political and charitable spending by the company’s Ohio electric distribution utilities and a review of the utilities’ compliance with the state’s corporate separation laws.
The PUCO has jurisdiction over FirstEnergy’s three electric distribution utilities – Cleveland Electric Illuminating Co., Ohio Edison and Toledo Edison.
“Today the commission is ordering additional audits of FirstEnergy charges. This is the third such investigation into the utility’s rates or corporate governance underway at the PUCO,” Beth Trombold, PUCO acting chair, said.
The distribution modernization rider was billed to customers from January 2017 through July 2, 2019. It was designed to support FirstEnergy’s efforts to pursue grid modernization investments.
Also, the commission vacated it’s August 2020 action that established the Clean Air Rider as directed by a Franklin County Court. That August action came from the passage of House Bill 6, which created fees on every electric consumer in the state and established how customers types would be billed to collected $170 million annually for the Clean Air Fund.
The fee, which was scheduled to begin Jan. 1, was part of the controversial HB 6, which called for nuclear power company Energy Harbor to receive $150 million a year and nearly $1 billion in total from consumers. Also, another $20 million was to go to a handful of solar projects in the state, none of which has begun.
In late December, Franklin County Judge Chris Brown ruled in favor of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, along with the cities of Columbus and Cincinnati, and blocked subsidies. Last week, the Ohio Supreme Court agreed with the lower court and issued a temporary stay to stop the fees.
HB 6 led to a $60 million bribery and racketeering scandal and the indictment of former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder, along with others.