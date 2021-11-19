(The Center Square) – A bill passed in the Ohio House would help the state prepare for a future with electric vehicles.
House Bill 292, which was passed in the House on Thursday, establishes the Electric Vehicle Commission, consisting of elected officials and industry leaders, to study electric vehicle production and the steps needed to take to adapt to potential growth in the industry.
“By establishing an Electric Vehicle Commission, House Bill 292 thrusts Ohio forward, into overdrive, towards an Electric Vehicle Future,” said Rep. Lisa Sobecki, D-Toledo, the bill’s sponsor. “As a state, we need to be better prepared for Electric Vehicle production, implementation, and proliferation. My bill puts Ohio on more secure footing and will drive economic opportunity.”
Monument protection: The General Assembly passed legislation this week that would protect monuments, statues, memorials, artillery and plaques in honor of war service on public property from being destroyed, moved or altered.
Senate Bill 59, the Ohio Veterans’ Heritage Protection Act, passed the Senate over the summer and the House on Tuesday. It now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine.
“Preserving war relics is more than just the cannon in front of city hall, it is about our nation’s history, sacrifice, and remembrance,” Rep. Adam Miller, D-Columbus, said. “This bill prohibits someone from selling war relics owned by the public – all of us – ensuring that generations to come will understand the price of freedom from The Revolutionary War to today.”
The bill comes as states and communities around the country have removed Confederate statues over the past several years. While not a war relic, the city of Columbus removed a statue of Christopher Columbus in front of city hall over the summer. That move came during the summer of 2020 when other statues of controversial historic figures were also removed across the country.
The bill prohibits a war relic on public property or in a cemetery association from behind sold, bought or disposed of, destroyed, relocated, altered or disturbed.
Gas-tax credit: A temporary tax credit could be applied to higher blended biofuels in the state if a bill that unanimously passed the House also passes the Senate.
Bill sponsor Rep. Riordan McClain, R-Upper Sandusky, said a 5-cents-per-gallon credit could create more demand for Ohio-based products.
“Cheaper, cleaner, renewable, and importantly for us, locally grown and produced. We can help level the playing field for our local Ohio growers and refiners with this legislation.” McClain said.