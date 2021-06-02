(The Center Square) – Whether the reasons are money or continued concerns over COVID-19, nearly one-third of Americans plan to skip the traditional summer trip this year to stay home, and one Ohio city is one of the best places to have a staycation, a new report said.
The personal finance website WalletHub ranked 180 cities across the country as options for stay-at-home getaways this summer, and Cincinnati ranked as the 10th-best city in the nation.
Two other Ohio cities ranked in the top 55, with Columbus coming in 51st and Cleveland close behind at 54th. WalletHub ranked communities using 46 key indicators, including parks per capita and restaurant meal costs, along with the percentage of residents vaccinated.
“Luckily, there are certain places that offer plenty of options for entertainment and relaxation at the right price point, making those cities the perfect spots for staying local,” WalletHub Financial Writer Adam McCann wrote in the report.
Cincinnati ranked 11th in recreation, 12th in food and entertainment and 51st for rest and relaxation.
“Cincinnati has a large number of swimming pools and parks per capita, offering plenty of options for relaxation,” said Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst. “It also has a lot of museums, coffee and tea shops, and tops the other cities in terms of the prevalence of affordable restaurants.”
Akron also made the top half of the national list, coming in 71st. Toledo, however, came in at 114th, the lowest ranking city in the state.
“While [Toledo’s] fairly affordable in terms of drinks and services, movie ticket prices and bowling costs tend to be higher,” Gonzalez said. “The city also lacks in things like bike rental facilities, hiking trails, boat tours, water sports, festivals, museums, coffee and tea shops, ice cream and frozen yogurt shops, restaurants, spas and wellness centers.”
Honolulu came in as the country’s best city for a staycation, followed by Orlando, Florida; San Francisco; Charleston, South Carolina; and Las Vegas. The worst cities were Fremont, California; Chula Vista, California; Hialeah, Florida; North Las Vegas, Nevada; and Aurora, Colorado.