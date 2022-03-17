(The Center Square) – The Ohio Chamber of Commerce has joined the legal fight to keep a Michigan pipeline open, urging a U.S. district court to rule against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as gas prices continue to rise across the country.
The Ohio Chamber, along with five other business organizations that include the U.S. and Canadian chambers of commerce, filed a friend of the court brief in federal court supporting Enbridge’s ongoing attempt to keep the Line 5 pipeline open.
U.S. District Court Judge Janet Neff is expected to rule any day on whether the case will be heard in state or federal court.
The Ohio Chamber believes closing the pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac could be disastrous for consumers and developing U.S. oil production, rather than limiting it, should be the focus.
“At a time when the national average for gas is over $4.30 per gallon, policymakers need to look for ways to drive up oil production domestically and in North America. That is why the Ohio Chamber continued our legal efforts to stop Michigan’s governor from single-handedly stifling oil production in our state,” Ohio Chamber President and CEO Steve Stivers said. “The Line 5 pipeline is a critical part of reducing America’s demand for Russian oil because it accounts for 43 percent of the Great Lakes’ refinery capacity and transports half a million barrels of crude oil per day.”
Whitmer revoked a land use agreement in 2020 that allowed Enbridge to operate the pipeline, which has been stuck in legal disputes since then.
Refineries in Toledo produce 30% of the gasoline and 35% of the diesel used in Ohio, according to the chamber, which added limiting production at the state’s refineries could drive up fuel prices by 10%.
Ohio officials said closing the line would cause a significant disruption in the supply chain, which serves as a source of jet fuel for several regional and international airports, particularly in Cleveland and Detroit.
It also could affect 20,000 Ohio jobs.
Ohio lawmakers, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also have pressured Michigan to allow the pipeline to remain open.
Consumers throughout the Midwest may face up to a combined $5.9 billion annual spike in gas and diesel costs if Whitmer is successful in shuttering the Enbridge Line 5.
Over the next five years, the cost could exceed $23.7 billion in additional transportation costs across the region. The estimates come from a study conducted by Consumers Energy Alliance.