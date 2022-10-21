(The Center Square) – Ohio’s leading business organizations believes the state needs to focus on six key areas to drive economic growth over the next few decades to compete economically both nationally and internationally.
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce released “The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future,” which focuses on what it believes its key areas of growth and improvement for the state. The chamber, according to president and CEO Steve Stivers, plans to use the report to lobby for policy issues the chamber thinks will drive economic growth.
"Ohio is not just competing with other states, we are competing in a global economy,” Stivers said. “While there is much to be proud of regarding Ohio’s efforts to be business friendly, we must take steps now to lay the foundation for future growth in the years to come.”
The report focused on six areas, including education and workforce, sense of place, taxes and costs, business and friendliness, innovation and collaboration and infrastructure.
The report indicated several key competitive advantages for the state, such as affordability, education, research and development, cost of doing business and infrastructure.
Those, according to the chamber, can lead to key opportunities like workforce supply and the economic mobility of low-income workers. Other opportunities include the regulatory landscape, entrepreneurship, venture capital and energy reliability.
The report recommends moving toward reduction in barriers for employment, along with expanding education and job training. It also recommends recruiting out-of-state workers and addressing the drug crisis.
In terms of taxes, the chamber will look to target comprehensive tax reform and improving the complex municipal tax burden.
“The mission of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce Research Foundation is to provide non-partisan, educational resources on public policy issues that impact Ohio’s economy, job creation and long-term competitiveness,” said Brian Hicks, president of the board of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce Research Foundation. “We look forward to building upon this foundational research with further analyses in the months and years ahead.”