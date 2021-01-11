(The Center Square) – Ohio businesses no longer have to ask voters to be allowed to sell alcohol on Sundays. Now, they only need the General Assembly’s permission.
Thanks to a bill recently signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine, businesses can get the ok from the state legislature for Sunday sales, and Friday and Saturday alcohol sales can continue until 4 a.m. the next day with a specific liquor permit.
Home delivery of distilled spirits in original containers is also allowed now. Additionally, the state’s Division of Liquor can now issue permits to charitable organizations, labor unions and employers of 10 of more people to sell beer or wine at special functions.
That was one of many bills DeWine signed into law, including legislation that lowers taxes for new banks and mortgage lenders and another that creates stiffer penalties for public officials who are convicted of theft in office.
The law now makes theft of between $150,000 and $750,000 a second-degree felony and theft of more than $750,000 a first-degree felony.
“It is encouraging to see our chamber once again pass this important piece of legislation that holds corrupt public officials more accountable,” State Sen. Steve Wilson, R-Maineville, said. “I am confident that its passage will be a major victory for Ohio’s taxpayers. There should not, and cannot, be any question that elected officials are held to a higher moral and ethical standard of conduct, and this bill takes the right steps to give Ohioans that assurance.”
Also, anyone found guilty of theft in office will be disqualified from holding public office in the future or a position of trust in the state. The law requires the offender pay back the forensic audit cost.
DeWine also signed into law a bill that allows for the state motto, “With God, all things are Possible,” to be used alongside the state seal.