(The Center Square) – Business owners across Ohio believe crime, especially violent crime, is rising and most want to see more police on patrol, according to a recent survey by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber surveyed Ohioans and business owners across the state to get views on crime and safety after a recent news report ranked five cities in the state as among the “Deadliest U.S. Cities.”
“The safety of our communities remains fundamental to our state’s ability to attract and retain businesses and that makes it a priority for the Ohio Chamber,” Ohio Chamber CEO Steve Stivers said. “The state of Ohio has made it clear that the issue of public safety is a priority, making over $100 million in grants available to local law enforcement; however, there is still more to be done. This survey showed that the business community is concerned with crime and believes rising crime levels have kept businesses from expanding.”
According to the survey, 74% of adults, and 81% of business owners, believe violent crime is rising in the state, and 52% of adults think the problem is getting worse. At the same time, 64% of business owners think it’s getting worse.
The survey also showed, according to a briefing memo, the state’s business community believes discussions of defunding the police should end, and it would like to see more police patrolling areas.
Other key findings include that 62% of business owners believe crime has kept business from expanding, and both adults and business owners want prosecutors and judges to be held accountable when cases are plea bargained.
“While most Ohioans acknowledge that crime is on the rise, Ohio’s business owners feel the impact in two ways: not only to the safety of their family, friends and neighbors, but also the impact crime has on their businesses,” said B.J. Martino, president and CEO of The Tarrance Group, which conducted the survey. “Over 60% agree that rising crime has kept businesses from expanding, thus slowing the creation of new jobs and economic opportunity for all Ohioans. As a result, they are overwhelmingly in favor of more funding for police, increasing penalties, and holding judges and prosecutors accountable when criminals are let off the hook.”
The CBS News report listed murder rates of 65 major U.S. cities with population of more than 100,000 for 2019 based on FBI, census and local data.
Dayton ranked as the nation’s fifth deadliest city, followed by Cleveland at No 10, Cincinnati 19th, Akron 49th and Toledo at 57th.