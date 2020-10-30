(The Center Square) – The states most reliant on the federal government for money are also the most Republican states in the country, except Ohio, according to new a study.
Ohio ranks 46th in the nation in a list of states that are the most dependent on the federal government, according to the study recently released by MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company.
Ohio receives 73 cents in federal money for every dollar of taxes paid. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 24% of the state’s total revenues came from the federal government, and next year the state projects a 9% dip in overall revenue.
“Ohio is one of the most self-sufficient states in the nation,” Doug Mines, head of data analytics at MoneyGeek, said. “If there are no provisions for state funding in future COVID-19 relief measures, Ohio could be forced to curtail spending, which could lead to job losses or cutbacks in state programs.”
Ohio has yet to dip into its rainy day fund, which is at $2.7 billion. Gov. Mike DeWine expects to use that money over the next couple of years.
Except for the most dependent state – New Mexico – nine of the 10 states most dependent on federal money are red-leaning states. Overall, red states receive $1.23 of federal taxes paid, while blue states receive 95 cents.
Overall, people and organizations in 32 states receive more from the federal government than they pay. States with a higher gross domestic product have a lower dependency on the federal government and subsidize states with lower GDP through the federal government.
On average, federal funds make up 26% of state budgets across the country. Wisconsin has the lowest proportion of revenue from the federal government at 17%, while Louisiana is the highest at 37%.
The 10 most dependent states are New Mexico, Alaska, Mississippi, North Dakota, West Virginia, Kentucky, Arizona, Alabama, Montana and South Carolina.
The top 10 least dependent states are New Jersey, Iowa, Illinois, Washington, Ohio, Minnesota, Utah, Kansas, Nebraska and Delaware.