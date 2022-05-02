(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend nearly $50 million a year extra for the next five years to fix or replace bridges around the state, increasing the total annual expenditure to $112.5 million annually.
The $47.5 million comes from $104 million in bridge funding the state will receive from the recently passed federal infrastructure bill, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The state and federal governments expect to spend a combined $407.5 million on local bridges over the next five years.
The law requires the state to spend $15.6 million each year on bridges owned by municipalities, townships and counties.
"ODOT will continue to aggressively address bridges throughout the state that are under our jurisdiction while at the same time doing everything we can to ensure our local partners have the resources they need to address their most critical issues," ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said.
ODOT funding for bridges maintained by the state’s 88 county engineers is expected to increase from $34 million to $74 million annually, and municipal-owned bridge funding will increase from $11 million to $18.5 million each year.
The additional money expands the number of bridges eligible for assistance in the state’s Local Major Bridge Program from 54 to 238. The program pays 80% of the construction and engineering costs for major bridge projects with a cap of $20 million.
"Many of the expensive repairs needed on small, locally-owned bridges cost far beyond what our communities can afford, which is why I’ve directed ODOT to devote more money to support local bridge projects,” DeWine said. “By partnering together to ensure the necessary improvements are made, those driving over Ohio’s bridges can feel confident that they are safe.”