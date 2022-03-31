(The Center Square) – Ohioans browsing and buying on online marketplaces would get more information about sellers if a bill aimed at organized retail crime is signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.
House Bill 272, which would require high-volume, third-party online sellers to disclose pieces of identifying information that could protect consumers, recently passed the Senate and is headed to DeWine’s desk.
Sponsor Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, called passage of the bill in the General Assembly important to consumers.
“This is a big win for consumers across Wood County and our state,” Ghanbari said. “I look forward for its favorable review by Gov. DeWine and his signature on this key legislation that will protect our fellow Ohioans from those who prey.”
The bill defines a high-volume, third-party seller as someone, in any continuous 12-month period in the previous 24 months, who has entered into at least 200 discreet sales for new or unused consumer goods, resulting in at least $5,000 of gross revenue.
Sellers that meet that threshold must provide identifying information on product listings, including things such as a name, email address or business tax number.
The online marketplace also would be required to verify the information within 10 days of the seller qualifying as high volume.
Ghanbari said having this information available would allow consumers to contact these sellers, if necessary. The bill also would allow the attorney general to adopt rules to enforce the bill’s provisions.
“I am grateful for the steadfast commitment of our law enforcement officers and their efforts to halt organized retail crime rings negatively impacting our communities,” Ghanbari said. “Here in Ohio, we are sending a distinct message to these criminals of their need to pursue a different career. In Ohio, we won’t accept criminals taking advantage of our fellow citizens.”
Ghanbari said crime rings often find a source of revenue through the online selling of stolen or counterfeit goods.