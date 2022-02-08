(The Center Square) – Several recent disruptions of religious services, both virtual and in-person, have prompted two Ohio lawmakers to propose legislation that would create a new distinction for specifically interrupting religious services.
Reps. Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Township, and Mark Johnson, R-Chillicothe, want to change a state law that punishes disturbing a lawful meeting as a fourth-degree misdemeanor to create a first-degree misdemeanor charge if it is a religious meeting.
House Bill 504 would target computer, telecommunication or other electronic disruptions. The House Criminal Justice Committee held the bill’s first hearing Tuesday.
“House Bill 504 creates new distinctions of ‘disturbing a lawful meeting’ when committed with the intent to disturb or disquiet an assemblage for religious worship,” Carfagna and Johnson said in written testimony. “This includes both in-person and virtual gatherings. Under these new scenarios, the penalty would be increased from a fourth-degree misdemeanor to a first-degree misdemeanor. … Places of worship – no matter the religion nor whether physical or online – should always remain sanctuaries free from harassment or menacing.”
The committee also held the second hearing on substitute Senate Bill 16, which would increase the penalty for assault if the victim is an emergency service responder or a family or household member or co-worker of a responder.
It also would create a menacing charge for someone threatening a responder and would make it illegal to stop the passage of an emergency service responder by obstructing a highway, street or sidewalk.
The bill received wide support from emergency service providers associations, along with the Ohio Municipal League and the Ohio Christian Alliance.
“Over the past couple of years, there have been examples around the country of emergency responders being the target of intimidation, harassment and assault. Unfortunately, this has caused some of these men and women to leave their careers serving their communities,” Sam Gmetro, president of the Northern Ohio Firefighters Association, testified.