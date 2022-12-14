(The Center Square) – The Ohio Legislature wasted little time in attacking Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products.
The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would stop communities from enacting tobacco laws stronger than state law.
That move came two days after Columbus passed a ban on flavored tobacco products that takes effect Jan. 1, 2024.
It was also met with criticism from the American Cancer Society Action Network, which said “Big Tobacco” was behind the amendment.
“Local, state and federal levels of government must work together to implement policies to protect public health. It’s through working together that we save lives,” said ACS CAN Government Relations Director Leo Almeida. “Removing local policymakers and local policies from the process will affect our ability to implement protective policies and help children stay healthy so they can learn and grow for years to come. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network urges the General Assembly to stop this amendment from Big Tobacco.”
The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and the American Heart Association joined ACS CAN and three other anti-tobacco organizations testifying against Substitute House Bill 513, which originally delt with bad debts for cigarette, tobacco and vapor products.
The amended bill includes licensing, which ACS CAN and other groups continue to analyze but believe may do away with existing tobacco retail licensing by local governments around the Ohio and do away with Columbus’ recently passed ordinance and stop others from enacting similar laws.
ACS CAN Associated Director, Regional Media Advocacy Michelle Zimmerman believes it will eventually be concurred on by the House before going to the desk of Gov. Mike DeWine.
“Local governments were the first to implement local solutions to protect citizens by passing tobacco 21 laws and smoke-free ordinances in the state. If this amendment is passed it will keep local communities from being able to innovate and adopt local solutions for local problems,” Dustin Holfinger, with the American Heart Association, testified. “Every community is different and deserves to find what works for them. This amendment would create a one-size fits all approach, and that isn't Ohio. After all, we are a home rule state.”
In its original form, the bill did not receive a no vote in either in committee or on the floor of the House.