(The Center Square) – A bipartisan bill introduced in the Ohio legislature eventually would phase out for-profit charter school operators in the state and put charter and public schools on more equal footing, sponsors said.
State Reps. Jeffrey Crossman, D-Parma, and Gayle Manning, R-North Ridgeville, said the proposed legislation strengthens accountability over charter school operators. It’s the same bill filed during the last General Assembly that failed to pass.
“This bill helps ensure charter schools in our state are devoted solely to the education of our children and eliminates any profit motive from the current operating model in Ohio,” Crossman said. “The proposed legislation would also allow for more public scrutiny of these private operators that receive state tax dollars.”
The bill, which was filed Tuesday, would prohibit for-profit individuals or organizations from entering or renewing a contract for operator services after the bill’s effective date. It also caps profit operators from earning a profit of more than 5% of the total state payments to the school.
“The challenge that we have had with charter schools is that they are not playing by the same rules,” Manning said. “They are taking public dollars, and we should be able to know where those public dollars are going.”
The bill also would allow a governing board of an education servicer center to serve as the operator of a charter school, and it requires any leftover funds at the end of a contract to be returned to the state.
Ohio charter schools are part of the state’s accountability system and receive Ohio school report cards that include one of five performance rankings, according to the Ohio Department of Education. The No Child Left Behind Act also requires charter schools to be assessed annually.
Since 2008, charter schools in Ohio that fail to show academic progress based on local report card ratings, along with value-added indicators, faced closure.