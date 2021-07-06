(The Center Square) – Low-income senior citizens and disabled veterans in Ohio could receive a property tax break if a bill introduced in the Ohio House becomes law.
Reps. Jeff LaRe, R-Violet Township, and Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, announced legislation Tuesday that would adjust the state’s homestead exemption for inflation.
The bill would increase the amount of the homestead exemption by the same rate of inflation in the state’s current law used to calculate the income eligibility for the exemption.
“The bill would provide the inflation rate in a way that will increase the amount of the Homestead Exemption Tax Credit each year in order to help those on fixed income fight inflation,” LaRe said. “The adjustment each year will be relatively small, but for those who are the most disadvantaged by inflation, such as those living on a fixed income, the benefit, over time, will be significant.”
Ohioans who are at least age 65 and meet income guidelines and those either permanently or totally disabled can exempt the first $25,000 of market value of their homes for property tax purposes. Disabled veterans can exempt the first $50,000.
“I have seen first-hand as a former county auditor the great relief that the Homestead Exemption provides for senior and disabled veteran homeowners,” Stephens said. “This change in law would be easy for county auditors to administer and would have no impact on school funding or other local government funding.”
The Legislative Service Commission has not calculated the reduction in property tax income from the proposed bill.