(The Center Square) – Ohio college students and professors would be able to speak more freely without fear of punishment if a wide-ranging post-secondary education bill passed by the General Assembly gets Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature.
The legislation also addresses student financial aid, workforce development and offers a second-chance voucher system that would provide a pathway for people to return to school and earn a degree.
Senate Bill 135 was Introduced nearly a year ago in the Senate and passed the chamber in June. It passed the House unanimously earlier this month.
DeWine signed in December 2020 the Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act, which also protected individuals’ First Amendment rights and prohibited “free speech zones” on public college and university campuses in the state.
The recently passed legislation, sponsored by Sen. Jerry Cirino, R-Kirtland, would require public colleges and universities to adopt a policy that affirms principals regarding the regulation of free speech and establish a process complaints can be made about an alleged violation by an employee.
“There have been far too many stories in the past several years of students and faculty alike who have been intimidated and, in some instances, punished for something they have written, taught or brought forward,” Cirino testified. “Students should not be afraid to voice a conflicting opinion to their professors in fear of their grade suffering.”
The Second Chance Grant Pilot Program launched in October after being inserted into the state budget through the Ohio Department of Higher Education. It uses $3 million to offer $2,000 grants to eligible students re-enrolling at a qualifying institution in order to get a degree or credential.
“[Ohio Department of Higher Education] Chancellor [Randy] Gardner and I share a vision to provide Ohioans an opportunity to earn their degree or credential at an affordable price,” Cirino said. “The Second Chance Grant Program not only will make that vision a reality for many Ohioans, it will also enhance Ohio’s workforce development efforts, which will propel our state forward.”
The bill also would require colleges and universities to avoid prioritizing out-of-state admissions and would require schools to charge for online courses based on the actual demonstrated cost of the course.
The Ohio Department of Higher Education also would be required to take into account how new degrees or degree programs align with the state’s workforce development priorities.