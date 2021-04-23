(The Center Square) – An Ohio bill designed to clear up ballot language for property tax levies is drawing opposition from state Democrats who say it causes more confusion.
House Bill 140, introduced by State Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova, passed the House this week. It also passed the General Assembly in last year’s session but was vetoed by Gov. Mike DeWine. Supporters call the Ballot Uniformity and Transparency Act an effort to update voting language and clarify the fiscal impact of levies and bonds.
The bill requires property tax election notices and ballot language to convey the rate in dollars for each $100,000 of value, instead of $100. It also requires notices and ballot language to display the estimated amount collected annually and prohibits any bold print.
Rep. Lisa Sobecki, D-Toledo, said the bill would have the opposite effect of making language simpler.
“Once again, the House approved a misleading bill that has the opposite effect of what it is intended to do: help voters,” said Sobecki, the ranking member on the House Ways and Means Committee. “HB 140 does not improve property tax levy language but rather adds more confusion and contradictions.”
Sobecki offered an amendment during the floor debate that would have required levies to be expressed in terms of $1,000 and require terms “true value” and “taxable value” to be used for official purposes by county auditors. The amendment was tabled along party lines.
County auditors from around Ohio supported the bill, while education and other groups funded by tax levies generally were opposed, saying levies are too complex to be boiled down to the terms required in the bill, according to the Dayton Daily News.
Merrin could not be reached for comment. HB 140 now moves to the Senate.