(The Center Square) – Ohio bars and restaurants are barred from serving dine-in customers effective 9 p.m. Sunday due to ongoing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday.

Bars and restaurants will still be able to offer delivery and carry-out orders, DeWine said. Grocery stores can remain open.

As of Sunday afternoon, 36 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that originated in China in December, have been confirmed. Symptoms are mild for the vast majority of people who contract COVID-19. But for some, including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, symptoms can be much more severe.

DeWine said he understood the dramatic impact his order would have on state businesses.

"I have some idea of that suffering, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am," DeWine said. "Our goal is for everyone to get through this."

Ohio will provide an economic relief package to businesses and workers impacted by COVID-19, officials said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced similar restrictions Sunday afternoon.

