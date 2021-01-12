(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost expressed shock and anger to a report that claimed a Republican attorneys general organization urged the march to the U.S. Capitol last week.
NBC News reported Jan. 8 that part of the Republican Attorneys General Association sent robocalls encouraging people to march to the Capitol the day before it was stormed by a mob, leaving five people dead and sending congressional members into hiding.
NBC News said it obtained the voice recording that said, “At 1 p.m., we will march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal.”
Yost responded on Twitter on Jan. 9.
“I am shocked and angered by this unauthorized act by a rogue staffer, which I found out about through a press report,” Yost said in a Tweet. “It is the opposite of the rule of law and contrary to what I stand for.”
NBC reported the calls did not suggest violence or the building be breached and was sent out by the Rule of Law Defense Fund, which raises money for the group. The groups share funding, staff and office space in Washington, D.C.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who runs the fund, said the calls went out without his knowledge, NBC reported.
In a statement Jan. 6, the Republican Attorneys General Association condemned the violence, calling it an affront to the rule of law, the Constitution and American political discourse.
“I support the right of Americans to peacefully protest, but the violence and destruction we are seeing at the U.S. Capitol is unacceptable and un-American,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, the RAGA chairman, said in a statement. “I condemn these actions in the strongest possible sense.
According to the Republic Attorneys General’s website 25 state attorneys general are part of the organization.