(The Center Square) – Ohio is planning to use several non-traditional facilities to treat mildly ill patients while reserving space in hospitals for patients suffering from COVID-19.
The state plans to use the Seagate Convention Center in Lucas County, Case Western University’s Health Education Campus in Cuyahoga County, the Dayton Convention Center in Montgomery County, the Covelli Convention Center in Mahoning County, Duke Energy Convention Center in Hamilton County and the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Franklin County.
There are 4,450 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 142 deaths. State officials said they continue to assess additional sites they may want to use.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December.