(The Center Square) – Ohio hopes significant taxpayer investments via tax credits will pay off after the announcement of seven new projects are expected to create nearly 1,000 new jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.
The largest project comes in northeast Ohio, where AML RightSource, a company that develops solutions focusing on anti-money laundering, bank security and financial crimes compliance, plans to add 273 new jobs and nearly $50 million in total payroll when it moves its corporate headquarters to Cleveland.
AML will increase its total number of jobs in the Cleveland area to around 900 with the move. The state approved a 1.949%, nine-year job creation tax credit for the project.
Goosehead Insurance Agency: The state agreed to a 1.8%, nine-year job creation credit for the independent insurance agency, which plans to create 100 new full-time positions and $7.7 million in payroll in the Columbus area.
International Technical Coatings Inc.: The wire-mesh producing company will add 67 new jobs and more than $11 million in total payroll after the state approved a 1.269%, seven-year job creation tax credit.
WillowTree LLC: A 1.757%, eight-year state job creation tax credit is expected to help in an expansion project for the company that builds digital products such as mobile apps, responsive websites and voice skills. The plan is to create 50 full-time jobs in Columbus.
Ardagh Metal Beverage USA Inc.: 211 new jobs and nearly $17 million in new payroll is expected in Huron from the aluminum beverage packaging manufacturer's projects. It received a 1.999%, nine-year job creation tax credit.
Edge Plastics Inc.: The company, which provides plastic manufacturing services for consumer, commercial and industrial products, plans to create 67 full-time jobs with its new project in Mansfield. The state approved a 1.107%, six-year job creation tax credit.
Royal Canin USA / Mars Petcare: Another 224 jobs should come to Preble County with a new project from the dog and cat food maker. The plan also calls for nearly $17 million in payroll. The state approved a 1.521%, 10-year job creation tax credit.