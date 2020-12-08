(The Center Square) – More than 5,000 jobs were impacted when Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state will provide incentives to 16 projects around Ohio.
Following the monthly meeting of the Ohio Tax Credit Authority, DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said tax credits will go to create 4,138 new jobs and retain 1,051 jobs statewide. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in $240 million in new payroll and $864 million in investments.
The largest comes in Lordstown where Lordstown Motors Corp. expects to create 1,570 full-time positions with the company’s start-up project to manufacture electric vehicles.
In Wood County, UPS plans to create 600 new jobs with its new facility, and it keeps a trend going in the area.
Wood County has seen thousands of jobs open at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Rossford, NSG Glass of North America in Luckey and the Walgreens Distribution Center expansion in Perrysburg Township. There have also been hiring increases at the Home Depot Distribution Center in Troy Township and FedEx hub in Perrysburg Township, he said.
Also, in Stow Athersys Inc. plans an expansion. A clinical-stage biotechnology company, Athersys expects to create 400 new full-time jobs with an expansion that will also retain $10.8 million in existing payroll.
In Eastlake, Stakes Manufacturing, an apparel production, warehouse and fulfillment company, will create 400 jobs with an expansion project. And, Tractor Supply Co. will create 375 new jobs with a new distribution center in Navarre.
For a complete list of the projects, visit https://governor.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/governor/