(The Center Square) – Ohio is handing out a combined 76 years of tax credits for nine projects throughout the state that Gov. Mike DeWine says will create 1,700 new jobs and keep 923 existing jobs.

In a news release, DeWine announced the Ohio Tax Credit Authority reviewed proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. The projects are expected to bring more than $87 million in new payroll and create more than $1.5 billion in investment in the state.

The largest project, in terms of tax credit years, is with Ultium Cells in Lordstown. The company says it will create 1,000 new full-time positions and generate $45 million in new annual payroll.

Ultium Cells is a joint venture between General Motors and LG Chem, and the operation will manufacture lithium-ion batteries.

The job-creation tax credit runs for 15 years.

Also, Invacare Corp., in Elyria, expects to create 150 full-time jobs and produce $7.3 million in new annual payroll with an expansion project. The company, which manufactures and distributes medical devices, will receive an eight-year job creation tax credit.

In Central Ohio, Zenni USA plans to develop 189 new jobs and create $8.2 million in new annual payroll as a result of a new project in the city of Obetz. The company is an online retailer that sells prescription and non-prescription eye glasses, sunglasses, sports glasses and goggles. There is a 10-year, job-creation credit for the project.

Other projects include expansion and retention efforts in Columbus, Perrysburg, Zanesville, Cincinnati, Centerville and Washington Court House.

