(The Center Square) – Ohio is one of the best states in the nation when it comes to giving parents power over their child’s education, a new report said.
The Center for Education Reform released its 2020 Parent Power Index, ranking each state based on five key areas. It also gives each state an overall percentage score, as well as a score for charter schools, choice programs, teacher quality and innovation.
“Great schools come about when parents have power,” the report states. “Parent power comes about when states give parents enough information and the discretion to exercise control over their children’s schooling.”
Ohio ranked eighth in the country, with an overall grade of C with 74.7%. The report says the Buckeye State remains one of the leaders for educational choices and digital learning is becoming more a part of its program.
However, it also says there are restrictions on parent power and educational opportunity has stagnated.
Ohio’s school choice programs ranked fifth in the country. The state ranked 28th in charter schools, 32nd in innovation and 12th in teacher quality.
Arizona ranked first in the country at 88%, followed by Florida, Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Washington, D.C. was sixth, while North Carolina, Ohio, Utah and South Carolina rounded out the top 10.
The report measured the extent to which each state has policies in place that put students ahead of systems and values the diversity of need and condition of every family. It also looked at the state’s ability to provide vital accessible information and how it gives parents power to make decisions.
“Parents everywhere want choices and diverse learning approaches. Teachers in every kind of school want autonomy and welcome accountability,” the report said. “States can ensure that they are providing maximum opportunities for kids, teachers and families by ensuring that money is available to fund students wherever they are, regardless of the kind of school they attend.”