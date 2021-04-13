(The Center Square) – The Federal Aviation Administration handed out more than $300,000 this week to nearly two dozen Ohio municipal airports, which continue to struggle as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The money comes from the Airport Coronavirus Relief Program created through the COVID-19 relief package passed in December. The airport funding played a key part in negotiations, said U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.
“The aviation industry’s recovery is critical to our nation’s economy. During this pandemic, the sharp decline in air travel left the industry in an uncertain economic position,” Portman said. “I’m pleased to see this continued support for our airports as they ramp up services to meet the increasing demands of air travel as our country continues on a path to recovery.”
Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport received the largest allocation – $23,000 – while 13 smaller airports received $13,000. The others received $9,000.
The state’s largest airport also received significant funding from the FAA as part of the relief package. That $30 million in funding was announced last week and included John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, along with Akron-Canton Regional Airport, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Eugene F. Kranz Express Airport in Toledo, James M. Cox Airport in Dayton and airports at The Ohio State University and Ohio University.
Cleveland Hopkins received the largest allocation – $9.7 million – followed by John Glenn's $8.6 million. Cox Airport in Dayton received more than $4 million, while Akron-Canton received more than $3 million and Toledo received more than $1 million.