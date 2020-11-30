(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost took the lead Monday in asking Congress to help states weather the COVID-19 pandemic by extending federal CARES Act funding through the end of 2021.
Yost, along with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, wrote a letter signed by 49 state and territory attorneys general and sent it to Congress on Monday, urging for an extension of the Dec. 30 funding deadline.
“The original need has not gone away, it’s become even more urgent,” Yost said. “Let’s not let the clock run out.”
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to set daily records in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine installed a 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. statewide curfew. Also, other restrictions continue to place hardships on state and local governments, along with small businesses.
Yost encouraged Congress to pass at least one of the several relief measures pending, some of which are bipartisan efforts.
Congress passed the CARES Act in March and provided more than $2 trillion in economic stimulus to state and local governments to help fight off the impact of the pandemic. However, the money can only be used for expenses between March 1 and Dec. 30.
“This time frame likely made sense in late March when the CARES Act was passed, but we have learned a great deal about COVID-19 in the past seven months,” the letter read. “Among other things, we know that the pandemic will continue to challenge communities well beyond December 30, 2020 – a deadline that now seems unreasonable.”
The letter was signed by all 50 state attorneys general except Alabama, Arizona, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas and Wyoming.